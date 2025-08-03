Becky Lynch: “Don’t Believe Everything You See On The Internet”

Following one of the most shocking moments of WWE SummerSlam Night One, Becky Lynch has added her own signature flair to the conversation surrounding Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in.

In a new video posted to social media, Lynch recorded her live reaction backstage as Rollins ran to the ring and cashed in his MITB briefcase on CM Punk, ending Punk’s brief title reign and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The video shows a gleeful and emotional Becky watching the moment unfold, accompanied by the caption: “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

Lynch followed up in the video with a sarcastic message to fans and dirt sheets who believed Rollins’ injury was real: “Oh, I’m sorry. Were some of my posts misleading?!”

This playful jab was in reference to an earlier post where Becky shared footage of Rollins using crutches while walking around with their daughter Roux — a video that fueled widespread speculation that the former champion had suffered a serious knee injury after his loss to LA Knight on the July 12 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As previously reported, Rollins’ injury was a deliberately orchestrated storyline to sell the swerve, with even backstage personnel reportedly unaware of the real plan. The ruse paid off at SummerSlam, with the surprise cash-in creating one of the most talked-about moments in recent WWE history.

Now that the truth is out, Lynch’s playful gloating only adds to the buzz surrounding Rollins’ championship win and the couple’s mastery of social media storytelling.

