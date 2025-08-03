Jelly Roll Already Planning WWE Comeback Following SummerSlam Debut

After making his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam Night One, Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll is already looking ahead to his next match.

During the post-show press conference (watch below), WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that the country rap star has expressed a strong desire to return to WWE programming.

When asked about Jelly Roll’s performance and future involvement, Triple H didn’t mince words—Jelly Roll is all-in. “I don’t think I can stop him [from coming back],” said Levesque. “He’s already talked to me about coming back, he’s already talked to me about doing more. We’ll see when the time is right… and I’m sure he’s got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, so, we’ll see…”

On Night One, Jelly Roll teamed with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a high-profile celebrity tag match. Despite taking the pinfall loss, the fan response was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising his athleticism, charisma, and clear love for the WWE product.

A backstage report from Fightful Select earlier confirmed that Jelly Roll impressed many within the company for his work ethic and commitment leading up to the event.

WWE’s strategy of incorporating mainstream celebrities continues to pay off. Following the success of Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and now Jelly Roll, the company has built a strong track record of cross-promotional success. Based on Triple H’s comments and the fan reception, Jelly Roll may very well be WWE’s next breakout celebrity crossover star.

Expect more appearances, and possibly a revenge match, sooner than later.

