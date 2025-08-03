Ex-WWE Star Criticizes Booking Of Karrion Kross And Jade Cargill At SummerSlam

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has taken to Twitter/X to express his disappointment with two major booking decisions from SummerSlam Night One, targeting the outcomes of Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross and the WWE Women’s Championship match between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton.

Morgan, a longtime supporter of Kross, voiced his frustration after the former NXT Champion was defeated cleanly by Sami Zayn during Saturday’s premium live event. “I say this as a huge Sammy Fan. I don’t understand how WWE continues to beat THE SELF MADE MAN, Karrion Kross! You can hear it when the most beloved babyface in the company pinned him! The fans were not feeling it. No disrespect to Sammy.”

While Zayn remains a top-tier babyface, Morgan suggested that Kross, who has rebuilt his momentum multiple times, deserves more consistent protection in major matches.

Morgan also did not hold back when discussing the outcome of the WWE Women’s Championship match, in which Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill. “Don’t put Jade Cargill in matches if you’re gonna pin her and not protect her! Tiffy has the most AVERAGE promos of any of the women in that division, respectfully. She’s done nothing to grow the title. I think Jade could!!”

“This finish was a mistake. You don’t beat somebody that looks like Jade Cargill! If you’re not ready to go full throttle with her, then don’t book her in matches, if that’s the outcome!”

Morgan acknowledged Cargill’s strong performance but emphasized that visual losses damage her aura as a dominant force in the division.

Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 airs tonight — click here for everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam Night 2.

Fans online are divided, with some agreeing that Kross and Cargill deserve stronger protection, while others believe the results served the broader storytelling direction.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2025.