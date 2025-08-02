Seth Rollins Cashes In On CM Punk To Win World Championship At SummerSlam

In what will go down as one of the most shocking and emotionally charged main events in SummerSlam history, CM Punk defeated Gunther to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, only to have it ripped away moments later by a cunning and deceitful Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to leave MetLife Stadium as the new champion.

Night one’s marquee match saw “The Second City Saint” take on “The Ring General” in a hard-hitting war that tested every ounce of CM Punk’s endurance and resolve. From the moment “Cult of Personality” blared through the stadium speakers, the atmosphere was electric. Punk paid homage to Hulk Hogan’s No Holds Barred gear in a white and light-blue jacket, soaking in what would soon become a bittersweet celebration.

Gunther, who had dominated the championship landscape with an iron grip, brutalized Punk with chops, strikes, and punishing holds. The challenger, however, weathered the storm, enduring a methodical beatdown until a late-match surge saw Punk rally with back-to-back Go To Sleep (GTS) finishers. The crowd erupted as Punk secured the 1-2-3 to win the World Heavyweight Title.

Visibly overwhelmed, Punk collapsed to his knees, tears streaming as he clutched the gold, a moment more than a decade in the making. The roar of 80,000-plus fans made it feel like the perfect ending.

Then, the arena went dark.

“BURN IT DOWN!” echoed through MetLife Stadium, and Seth Rollins emerged, on crutches, flanked by none other than Paul Heyman. What looked like a sympathy appearance from a sidelined superstar quickly became one of the most devious acts in WWE history.

In a scene reminiscent of Rollins’ WrestleMania 31 heist, he tossed away the crutches and revealed his “injury” was nothing more than an elaborate rouse. With a devilish grin and Heyman’s guidance, Rollins stormed the ring and blindsided Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase, not once, but twice. He then officially cashed in.

As the bell rang, Rollins delivered a decisive Curb Stomp, pinning Punk for the shocking three-count and capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Michael Cole summed it up best on commentary: “This is the Rouse of the Century!”

Rollins’ betrayal brought the crowd to a stunned silence, capping off night one of SummerSlam 2025 with heartbreak, controversy, and classic WWE chaos.

With CM Punk’s reign lasting mere minutes and Rollins aligning himself with Paul Heyman, questions are already swirling: Was this planned for months? Will Punk get revenge? And what does this mean for night two of SummerSlam?

One thing is certain: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One will be remembered forever. Click here for complete results.