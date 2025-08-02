Former WWE Star Shares Story Of Booker T’s Airplane Meltdown

On a recent episode of his Mic Check podcast, Ken Anderson (formerly Mr. Kennedy in WWE) had fans in stitches as he shared a series of behind-the-scenes tales about his longtime friend and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

From impromptu commentary sessions to mid-flight confrontations, Anderson painted a vivid picture of the five-time WCW Champion’s unmistakable presence both in and out of the ring.

Anderson was asked about the infamous backstage altercation between Booker T and Batista—a well-known locker room story from the Ruthless Aggression era.

While Anderson didn’t witness the fight firsthand, he hilariously recalled seeing Booker the following week at WWE TV and delivered a flawless impression of his reaction: “I got to TV the next week, and I come up to Booker in the hallway, and I was like, ‘Hey, man, you okay?’” Anderson recalled. Then, switching into Booker T’s voice: “Man, I whooped that motherfer… I always, never did like that motherfer.”

The impression had both co-hosts and fans laughing, as Anderson channeled Booker’s iconic tone and no-nonsense demeanor.

In another gem of a story, Anderson remembered a flight overseas where Booker T made it clear he wasn’t in the mood to be recognized. “We were flying somewhere overseas, and Booker’s in business class — the ones where the seats turn into beds,” Anderson began. “He’s got the eye mask on, curled up, fully relaxed.”

He continued, “Then this guy comes up and goes, ‘Excuse me, excuse me… are you Booker T?’ And Booker just went off on this guy.”

While Anderson didn’t reveal exactly what Booker said, he assured listeners it was peak Booker T, fiery, blunt, and unforgettable.

Before he ever joined the commentary table on WWE programming, Booker T was already practicing, in his own hilarious way. “At house shows, there’d be just one camera and a little TV monitor in the back with some chairs,” Anderson explained. “Booker would sit there, watching the matches, doing his own running commentary.”

Anderson added, “He’d be like, ‘This guy’s coming to the ring. The fans are going to go nuts… Wait, what? Oh no. These guys are lost. They don’t know what they’re doing.’ Then something would get botched and he’d go, ‘They modified it.’”

It turns out that Booker T’s sharp eye for in-ring psychology and natural charisma made him a standout well before he ever joined the announce desk officially.

From locker room legends to laugh-out-loud road stories, Ken Anderson’s anecdotes serve as a reminder of why Booker T remains one of the most larger-than-life personalities in wrestling — on-screen and off.

