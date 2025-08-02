Jade Cargill Reveals Details Of Neck Injury That Nearly Required Surgery

Ahead of her marquee match at SummerSlam Night One, Jade Cargill is speaking candidly for the first time about the neck injury that temporarily halted her WWE momentum in late 2024 — and nearly required surgery.

Appearing on the Club 520 Podcast (watch below), the former Queen of the Ring winner opened up about the injury that removed her from WWE programming in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series 2024.

“I didn’t tear anything. It was more of a neck injury that could have led to surgery, but I didn’t need it,” Cargill shared. “Eventually, I will — like all wrestlers do — but thankfully, not yet.”

The injury marked the first major setback in Cargill’s athletic career, which made the experience even more difficult to process. “This was something that I had to sit out, and that was the first time — and that can mess with you mentally,” she admitted. “Because there’s nothing I can do. I can’t go out there to show you. I have to just take it, take it, take it.”

After months of recovery and silence, Cargill made her thunderous return at Elimination Chamber 2025, receiving one of the loudest ovations of her WWE tenure. “That moment meant the world to me,” she said. “The crowd reaction — just knowing they didn’t forget me — that made it one of my favorite career moments.”

Now fully cleared and back at 100%, Jade Cargill is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam Night One in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cargill’s momentum has made her the betting favorite to walk out of MetLife Stadium with her first main roster title, capping off a comeback story that began with uncertainty and now stands on the brink of triumph.

