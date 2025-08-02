Cody Rhodes: “If They Think I’m A Heel, Then I’m A Heel”

As Cody Rhodes prepares for the biggest match of his WWE career — a Street Fight against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam Night Two, “The American Nightmare” is putting to rest the swirling speculation of a potential double turn.

In a recent appearance on Gabby AF with Gabby LaSpisa (watch below), Rhodes was asked directly about the persistent fan theory that he and Cena may swap roles during their highly emotional feud.

“People talk about, ‘Oh, I bet they’re going to do this double turn.’ No,” Rhodes responded firmly. “I think, to take a page out of [Cena’s] book — if they think I’m a heel, then I’m a heel. To me, I’m not changing my game. It would be detrimental to the place I work to make a pivot.”

Rhodes’ statement signals his unwavering stance as a top babyface in the company, even amidst a heated rivalry that’s blurred the lines of hero and villain.

The double turn discussion stems from Cena’s recent heel run, which began at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, during the go-home edition of SmackDown, Cena delivered an emotional promo thanking Rhodes for helping him “remember who he was,” leading many to wonder if WWE was preparing for a last-minute role reversal.

Despite the layered storytelling and moral ambiguity, Rhodes is staying the course — insisting that any perception of a heel persona will be purely in the eyes of the beholder.

The storyline culminates this Sunday, August 3rd, at MetLife Stadium, when Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WWE SummerSlam. The match will be contested under Street Fight rules, adding another layer of intensity to what is already one of the most anticipated clashes in recent WWE history.

