Internal Match Order Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

As WWE gears up for a monumental two-night SummerSlam 2025 event at MetLife Stadium, new backstage details have surfaced regarding the official internal match lineup for Night One, and it’s loaded from top to bottom. Click here for LIVE WWE SummerSlam Night 1 results.

GUNTHER vs. CM Punk Set To Close Night 1

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash between GUNTHER and CM Punk is locked in as the main event for Saturday night’s show. The high-stakes bout, pitting The Ring General against The Best in the World, is one of the most anticipated showdowns of the entire weekend.

The report also confirms the planned opening match, which will feature the long-awaited return of Roman Reigns, as he reunites with cousin Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, flanked by Paul Heyman.

Full Match Order For SummerSlam Night One (Saturday, August 2)

1. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)

– Reigns makes his in-ring return to open the show against Heyman’s newest monsters.

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Flair & Bliss earned this title opportunity after falling short at Evolution without being pinned.

3. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

– A grudge match with a verbal stipulation: the loser must admit they were wrong.

4. WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

– Queen of the Ring winner Cargill challenges the champ in a marquee women’s title clash.

5. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– A celebrity-fueled tag match born from weeks of confrontations and chaos.

6. Main Event – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

– A potential match-of-the-year contender headlines Night One.

While Night One promises blockbuster action, Sunday’s Night Two card is expected to be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. The bout also marks Cena’s final SummerSlam appearance, making it a pivotal moment in WWE history.