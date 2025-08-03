WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Start Time, How To Watch, Full Match Card

The historic two-night edition of WWE SummerSlam continues tonight with Night 2, delivering championship clashes, personal showdowns, and the possible end of a legendary career.

After a wild opening night, Sunday’s lineup is stacked with high-stakes bouts and stipulation-fueled drama. Check out full WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 results by clicking here.

How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

Dates: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Start Time: Main card begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM in the UK

Streaming (U.S.): Peacock

Streaming (International): Netflix

In Theaters: Live in select Regal Cinemas via Fandango partnership

Full WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

A rematch from WrestleMania 41, but with no rules. Cena defends what could be his final SummerSlam title against the King of the Ring winner in a brutal Street Fight that promises blood, legacy, and finality.

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

Naomi’s Evolution cash-in shook Raw to its core. Now, two former champions, Rhea and Iyo, collide with her in a high-stakes triple threat for red brand dominance.

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

The Anoa’i family feud goes inside the steel cage — no Bloodline, no back-up, no escape. Only one of these Samoan warriors walks out with the U.S. Title.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countout, Last Chance Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

No rules. No excuses. If Lyra loses, she can no longer challenge Lynch while she’s champion. This Irish war reaches its breaking point tonight.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

Forced to finally defend his title, Dom faces the Phenomenal One in a grudge match with no more running. Can Dom back up his trash talk when it counts?

WWE Tag Team Championship – Six-Pack TLC Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits

Six of WWE’s top teams compete in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs free-for-all. Titles dangle high above MetLife — who survives the carnage and climbs to glory?

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results, surprise returns, post-show fallout, and complete coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night 2!