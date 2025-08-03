Photo: Nick Khan Attends GCW’s Bloodsport XIV Ahead Of SummerSlam Weekend

WWE President Nick Khan was in attendance for GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV, which took place Saturday night at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey—the same city hosting WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

Khan wasn’t the only WWE presence at the event. WWE Superstars Natalya, Pete Dunne, and Charlie Dempsey were also spotted at the show, further showcasing the collaborative and respectful atmosphere between WWE and the independent wrestling scene.

A fan in attendance captured a photo of Nick Khan at Bloodsport XIV, which you can check out below.