Triple H Reveals Official Attendance For WWE SummerSlam Night 1

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared during the post-show for SummerSlam Saturday, where he addressed several topics, including the official attendance figure for the event.

According to Triple H, Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 drew a live crowd of 53,161 fans.

Both nights of this year’s SummerSlam are being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event is streaming live on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.