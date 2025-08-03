Dominik Mysterio Reveals Legitimate Injury Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with Club 520 about various topics, including his legitimate rib injury suffered before he was cleared to compete at SummerSlam this Sunday.

Mysterio said, “I dislocated my two lower ribs. They were digging into my cartilage. That’s why I was hurt. Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

Mysterio is scheduled to defend his title tonight against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)