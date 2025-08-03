CM Punk Believes He Didn’t Break Kayfabe With His 2011 Pipebomb Promo

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Allentown Wrestling about several topics, including his belief that he did not break kayfabe during his infamous 2011 pipebomb promo.

Punk said, “So this is all going to come down to perspective. And I think this is probably going to reveal — and this is going to sound super egotistical, but the genius of what the Pipe Bomb was. I did not expose anything. You juxtapose it with the Curtain Call, which was 100% — I mean, that pissed off Gerry Brisco. You shouldn’t piss off Gerry Brisco. I would be curious to have anybody try to explain to me how those two things are similar, because they’re drastically, drastically different, right? I took what I knew smart fans to think was taboo, and said things on television that nobody had ever said before in a context within a storyline, right? I did not beat anybody over the head with exposing the business. I wasn’t fraternizing with a good guy when I was a bad guy or vice versa. That, to me, proves how powerful a moment of what I did was, because it’s still almost misunderstood.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

