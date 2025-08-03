Buff Bagwell Opens Up About Sobriety & Finding Faith

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his journey to sobriety.

Bagwell said, “[Diamond Dallas Page’s positivity] definitely played a major part. This whole journey with sobriety…started with Page. It was more God. I have now got a relationship with Jesus Christ, my lord and savior…I’m a Christian. I am saved.”

On his religious beliefs:

“I believe I am in the Lamb’s Book of Life. I believe I’m going to Heaven. I’m a Christian through and through, but I was a Christian with Somas and pills and beers and trying to be a Christian, and these last three years I’ve truly had a relationship with Jesus Christ, and that is number one.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.