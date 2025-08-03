Mercedes Moné Calls WrestleMania 37 With Bianca Belair Her ‘Cinderella Moment’

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné discussed various topics in her Mone Mag Newsletter, including her main event title match against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37 and its significance for her career.

Moné said, “That night at WrestleMania will always live in my heart. Wrestling Bianca wasn’t just about a match; it was about making history. We didn’t find out we were main eventing until about a day and a half before. I had been praying, manifesting, and hoping—and when they finally told us, I was overwhelmed.”

On watching Bianca Belair celebrate the victory with her husband:

“Lying on the floor at the end, I watched Bianca’s husband run out to celebrate with her. Even though I was selling from the pain of the match, I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought to myself, ‘If I had seen this as a little girl, I can’t even imagine the kind of superstar I would’ve become.’ Even though I lost, it felt like a Cinderella moment. That night, WWE didn’t just change my life—they changed the entire game for women’s wrestling.”