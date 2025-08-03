Aleister Black Comments His Favorite AEW Matches & Creative Freedom

WWE star Aleister Black discussed various topics with Denise Salcedo, including his favorite matches in AEW.

Black said, “I think if I have to go in line, it’s my blow off match with Cody in Orlando. It’s the forming of the House of Black because of all the little vignettes that I was able to do and the way that we brought Brody in and manipulating the audience into realizing that it was Brody King when people didn’t really know him that well, so I got a lot of people to kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s Brody King, who’s Brody King? Then they started sharing amongst each other. So when he came out, he got a good reaction— same thing with Buddy.”

On his Cage Match with Adam Copeland:

“Then my match with Adam Copeland, the Cage Match, and that whole story because Adam let me write a lot of that stuff, and then Adam gave his input, and he made sure that we had, like, a clean way to tell all those stories, kind of. The Cage Match itself is one of my favorite things done. The thing is, I’ve done a lot of really cool stuff in AEW. I don’t look back at my AEW career as bad. Not at all.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)