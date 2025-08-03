Drew McIntyre Reacts To Seth Rollins Cashing In On CM Punk

WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on the post-show for SummerSlam Saturday to discuss various topics, including Seth Rollins cashing in on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

McIntyre said, “I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to say something about this. Karma’s a hell of a thing. I have been watching what’s been going on Raw with Seth. Seth and I have been professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth’s done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth. You deserve it. And karma is indeed a b*atch.”

On how he. has needed someone to watch his back:

“Me? Maybe I needed someone to watch my back this entire time. Maybe that’s what I was missing. I always felt like I had to be a loner taking on the whole world, try representing the WWE Universe, until after Hell in a Cell that I realized nobody cared about me. Nobody talked about me for three months. No one called me for three months, and I thought I’d have to be on my own. But having Logan watch my back, having some success, maybe that’s what I needed all along. So Jelly Roll? Nice try. Ya failed. Reality Era. That’s what’s what beginning now. The Gratitude Era is over. The Reality Era begins.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.

