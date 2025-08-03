Alexa Bliss On Making Lilly Come To Life: “Chelsea Would Be The Perfect Fit”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown about various topics, including her potential interaction with the Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss said, “Anything we can do to keep Windham’s spirit alive and his art, ’cause I know that he would want his art to continue. I think it’s great what they’re doing. Will Alexa and the Wyatt Sicks meet up one day? Probably. It’s just when will we get there? Bray said that he and I will always be connected. And when [Alexa and the Wyatts meet up] it’ll be big.”

On Chelsea Green pitching to be Lilly and possibly bringing Lilly to life:

“She had actually texted me, I think it was when I was on maternity leave, and she was like, ‘Hey, one day I will be Lilly… We’ve actually had a lot of people pitch to be the real life Lilly. For me, I like keeping Lilly as something that’s a little more mysterious. I like not putting a face to the name, but if the time ever came when they’re like, ‘Hey, we need to make Lilly come alive.’ I think Chelsea would be the perfect fit.”

On being willing to go back to her supernatural elements:

“A hundred percent. One thing I’ve always said about my character is that it’s always evolving. I do have my next idea already for my character, but right now my character’s not friends with Charlotte. And that’s been a lot of fun, and who knows, maybe Charlotte will become the next Lilly.”