NJPW Star EVIL Reportedly In Talks With WWE, Eyes NXT Run

EVIL is reportedly in discussions with WWE about a potential move, with talks said to be ongoing according to Voices of Wrestling.

The report notes that while no deal has been finalized, Watanabe has expressed a preference to begin his WWE run in WWE NXT rather than debuting مباشرة on the main roster. The idea would be to adapt to WWE’s style before eventually transitioning to Raw or SmackDown. He is also reportedly keen on keeping his established EVIL persona if the move materializes.

Watanabe debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2011 as a young lion before heading to Ring of Honor on excursion in 2014. He returned in 2015 under the EVIL character, which has defined his career since. After becoming a key member of Los Ingobernables de Japon, he later joined Bullet Club in 2020.

His biggest career moment came at Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall, where he defeated Tetsuya Naito to capture both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, becoming a double champion.

If the move goes through, EVIL would join a growing list of NJPW talents who have transitioned to WWE in recent years. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for a signing or debut.