WWE: Unreal Set For Second Season On Netflix

The new Netflix docuseries, “WWE: Unreal,” debuted earlier this week and has already generated significant buzz.

According to PWInsider.com, “WWE: Unreal” has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to premiere later next year.

The report also mentioned that an official announcement regarding the season renewal will be made soon, although Netflix and WWE have not yet confirmed this.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes with WWE stars and staff, showcasing how the company brings its stories to life on screen. The first season, consisting of five episodes, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.