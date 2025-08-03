Blair Davenport Reveals Skull Surgery Details After Benign Tumor Removal

Former WWE star Bea Priestley, also known as Blair Davenport, appeared on the podcast Rulebreakers With Saraya to discuss several topics, including her experience with a benign tumor that required surgical removal from her skull.

Priestley said, “I don’t know (if surgeons did not remove the tumor before because they were nervous about it going wrong). I think they were just seeing if they could manage, with just meds. Well, it was benign so it wasn’t growing… I think with Tegretol sometimes, because I end up being on the max dosage they could give it before it could cause liver problems and all that stuff. But some people adapt to it and that’s what happened to me so, my body just kept adapting to the new dosages. So then when it got to the max dose and I still kept having seizures, they’re like, ‘We can’t do anything else for it. The only other option is surgery.’ I’ve got a cool as **** scar… They had to like pull my face back… So, when they reattached it, the first thing, as soon as I wake up, it’s like all this side of my face is just swollen because they had to essentially pull my face off and I had about 40 staples or something in my head… I was like Frankenstein (she laughed).”

On having a dent in her skull from removing it:

“I have a little dent in my skull, because they had to cut my skull, pull it out, take out the tumor then reattach it. I have a cool, little dent. But now I’ve got a super strong f***ing head. I’ve never been concussed in my life… I’ve been kicked in the head so many times. I’ve never been concussed. Nothing. Dropped on my head, no concussion. No, no (the surgeons did not put anything inside my head). It’s my skull but they reattached it with metal.”

