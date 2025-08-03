Karrion Kross Says He’s Not Baiting Fans, They Genuinely Enjoy The Mayhem

WWE star Karrion Kross discussed various topics with WrestleZone, including his role as a villain and his perspective on not seeing himself as one.

Kross said, “Karrion Kross would not see himself as a bad guy as in the same way Magneto does not see himself as a bad guy. I think that the best villains don’t see themselves necessarily as bad people. But Karrion Kross’ worldview is that he is an awful person living in an awful world, and he resents the idea of people pretending that they are not awful for career and life advancement. He goes out of his way to try to expose those people to the WWE universe. He doesn’t see anyone as a good person. He doesn’t believe in innocence. I think that that is a- that has become sort of like an endearing character perspective for people to watch. They find it entertaining.”

On why fans are cheering him:

“I think that the character is being cheered because what he’s doing is entertaining. As far as him being a babyface, there’s not an official trigger that’s been pulled on that yet. But I’ve seen this happen over 30 years watching wrestling where the audience begins to cheer for the bad guy and the bad guy will continue doing bad things and the audience will continue to cheer. It’s not like I’m baiting them, they’re they’re enjoying what they’re seeing. So, I’m having fun. This is the most fun I’ve had, probably ever actually. I think this has been the most fun I’ve had in my entire career thus far. I’m really I really, really enjoying all of this.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)