Karrion Kross Reveals Interest in Becoming A WWE Producer

WWE star Karrion Kross recently appeared on The Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of becoming a producer in the company.

Kross said, “I would be open to it. I don’t think I’ve said this publicly, but I have expressed interest in learning how to produce. I will never say who because it’s not important, but I’ve had people far more successful than I have, run their ideas by me to get my opinion on it, run their promos by me to get my opinion on it.”

On other talents coming to him for feedback:

“I’ve always been so flattered by that because some of the people I have watched, even before I was in the business, are coming to me. I’ll never say who it is, but that made me feel, aside from how the audience is reacting to what I’m doing, my confidence went through the roof if very successful people are coming to me and asking me for my opinion.”

On getting validation from your peers:

“I feel like, ‘Perhaps other people feel that I know what I’m doing.’ I certainly do, but to get that validation from people above you and your peers is a very good feeling. I have expressed interest, but my number one priority is to be in the ring. There is still meat on the bone left and so many stories we haven’t told yet. So many amazing talents I haven’t had a chance to work with. Right now, we’re headed in the right direction.”

