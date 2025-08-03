Producers For WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for WWE SummerSlam 20255 night one, which was headlined by “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title against “The Best In The World” CM Punk.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the tag team match between “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

– TJ Wilson and Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez) vs. new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Chris Park produced the singles match between Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross.

– Kenn Doane and Jason Jordan produced WWE Women’s Championship Match between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. 2025 Queen Of The Ring Winner Jade Cargill.

– Shawn Daivari and Shane Helms produced the tag team match between “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

– Bobby Roode produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Match between “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk.