Cody Rhodes On The Rock’s Possible Return To WWE At SummerSlam Night 2

Top WWE star and 2025 King of the Ring winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Gabby LaSpisa about several topics. One of the highlights of their conversation included the potential return of “The Final Boss,” The Rock, to the company, which could happen as soon as tonight at SummerSlam Night 2.”

Rhodes said, “I consider him always there just because he is truly on the board and massive part of our world. Right now, what he’s doing, people need to let him have his moment. Working with (Martin) Scorsese, Smashing Machine, he’s really going for it.

He continued, “As a wrestler, love or hate, you enjoy that. You see that and go, ‘Get this done.’”

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber event, where he played a role in John Cena’s heel turn. He has been referenced in the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Cena, which suggests that he may return soon.

Rhodes is set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday.

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.