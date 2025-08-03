Photos: AAA Stars & Fat Joe Attend WWE SummerSlam Saturday In New Jersey

Several notable guests were in attendance during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam Night 1 event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following their appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, AAA stars Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana were spotted backstage at SummerSlam. The two even spent time with CM Punk, further highlighting the growing camaraderie between WWE and AAA talent under WWE’s new ownership structure.

Also in attendance was Grammy Award-winning rapper Fat Joe, who took in the action as WWE kicked off its two-night premium live event in front of a packed crowd.

We are ready in #summerslam , with our friend THE BEST IN THE WORLD , YEZKA , MR IGUANA , and me.

GRACIAS A TODOS POR SU APOYO. @wweespanol @WWE @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/jNwbGEoK6S — Psycho Clown🤡 (@Psychooriginal) August 2, 2025