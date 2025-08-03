Stephanie McMahon Rules Out Wrestling Return

Stephanie McMahon appeared on the WWE SummerSlam countdown show to discuss various topics, including whether she has plans to wrestle again.

McMahon said, “Trust me, I can’t hang with these women. I mean, you’re going to see Tiffany Stratton, you’re going to see Jade Cargill, you’re going to see all of these incredible matches. I just can’t compete at their level.”

She continued, “I appreciate the question. You know, I could be the mouthpiece. I’ll come talk a good game, but you don’t want me in the ring.”

You can check out McMahon’s comments below.