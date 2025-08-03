GUNTHER’s SummerSlam Injury Was A Planned Angle To Write Him Off TV

Following the explosive main event of SummerSlam Night One, speculation ran wild after former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER was seen bleeding heavily from the nose in the final moments of his title match with CM Punk.

A new report has now confirmed that the dramatic finish was a planned angle to write GUNTHER off TV for upcoming nose surgery.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified the situation, confirming that the bloody nose spot was entirely worked as a storyline exit for the Ring General, who is reportedly set to undergo a legitimate medical procedure. “I was told GUNTHER is having surgery on his nose,” Meltzer stated. “That busted nose thing, that was 100% worked blood and planned. It was totally planned.”

Reports of GUNTHER dealing with a nose issue surfaced just days before SummerSlam, and the finish to Saturday night’s match served as the narrative wrap-up for his historic championship reign—one that may have ended for now, but left the door wide open for a powerful comeback.

In one of the most intense matches of the weekend, CM Punk ended GUNTHER’s impressive title reign in a hard-hitting battle that left both men bloodied and battered. However, the chaos didn’t stop there. Mere minutes after Punk’s emotional victory, Seth Rollins stunned the WWE Universe by revealing his reported injury was a ruse, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and defeating Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER’s absence is expected to last several weeks as he recovers from surgery, but with the storyline cover in place, fans can expect a heroic return when the former champion is cleared to compete. In the meantime, the WWE World Heavyweight Title scene has entered a new era of unpredictability, now revolving around Rollins, Punk, and a potential new faction dubbed “The Vision.”

Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 airs tonight — click here for everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam Night 2.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on GUNTHER’s recovery, Rollins’ reign, and all the fallout from SummerSlam 2025.