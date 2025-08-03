Charlotte Flair Calls WWE Women’s Tag Title Win A “Top 3 Career Moment”

At WWE SummerSlam Night One, the newly formed tag team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships—a win that Flair has now described as one of the most meaningful of her entire career.

Speaking during the official SummerSlam Post-Show, an emotional Charlotte Flair opened up about how unexpected—and cathartic—the win was for her after a challenging few months following WrestleMania 41. “Honestly, the 10 years I’ve been here, tonight felt like a top three moment. I’m not just saying that,” Flair said. “I didn’t expect this or want this, and I didn’t even think I was gonna be at SummerSlam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless.”

Flair revealed that it was Alexa Bliss who approached her after WrestleMania and encouraged her to form a team. That decision ultimately led the duo to championship gold at WWE’s biggest party of the summer. “After ‘Mania, I was like, ‘Damn, I came back, I gave it all, and I don’t know what’s next.’ Then here’s this little five feet of fury who’s like, ‘Hey, what’s going on with you? Come hang out with me,’” Flair recounted. “And here we are at SummerSlam. Even after 10 years and everything I’ve done, this felt really frickin’ cool.”

The victory marks Charlotte Flair’s first reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, adding yet another accolade to her already Hall of Fame-worthy resume. For Alexa Bliss, it’s a triumphant return to title contention following a lengthy absence from WWE programming.

The tag title victory was one of two major women’s title matches on Night One of SummerSlam. In another marquee moment, Jade Cargill dethroned Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women’s Championship—her first singles title since arriving in WWE.

Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 airs tonight — click here for everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam Night 2.

With both women’s titles changing hands in a single night, SummerSlam delivered a game-changing night for WWE’s women’s division.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam fallout coverage and backstage news.