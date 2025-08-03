WWE Confident Filming For New “Street Fighter” Movie Won’t Disrupt Storylines

A new update has surfaced regarding the production timeline for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie, which is set to feature several high-profile WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is optimistic that the film’s production schedule will not interfere with its top-tier creative plans—especially heading into SummerSlam Weekend.

The report confirms that principal photography for the long-anticipated “Street Fighter” movie is slated to begin this September.

However, despite speculation, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be absent from WWE programming for any significant amount of time during filming. “Cody Rhodes is not expected to be on set for an extended period of time to the point to where it would affect outcomes this weekend,” the report states.

This should come as a relief to fans, as Rhodes is scheduled to main event Night Two of SummerSlam, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a blockbuster Street Fight against John Cena.

While Rhodes’ involvement has been clarified, there is no official word on Roman Reigns’ filming schedule at this time. The Tribal Chief is also set for high-profile action at SummerSlam Night One, teaming with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a major tag match.

Whether or not Reigns will miss time post-SummerSlam remains to be seen, though WWE appears to be managing any potential conflicts behind the scenes.

The upcoming “Street Fighter” film will also feature NJPW star Hirooki Goto, adding an international flair to the cast. The movie is part of the growing crossover trend between professional wrestling and Hollywood, with WWE talents continuing to land major film roles.

Rhodes and Reigns follow in the footsteps of stars like John Cena, who has built a successful acting career in recent years, and The Rock, now one of the highest-grossing actors in the world.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for more updates on the “Street Fighter” movie and all things WWE.