Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Heading To Hollywood For Street Fighter Movie

Two of WWE’s biggest names are set to bring their star power to the big screen in a major way. According to a new report from Deadline, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have officially joined the cast of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter.

Reigns has been cast as the fearsome and demonic martial artist Akuma, while Rhodes will portray the iconic American soldier Guile in the new take on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise.

The film is being co-developed by Legendary, Sony Pictures, and Capcom, with a scheduled theatrical release in 2026. Acclaimed director Kitao Sakurai (best known for Bad Trip) has taken over the project from original filmmakers Danny & Michael Philippou.

Reigns and Rhodes join an impressive cast of Hollywood and pop culture names, including:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Jason Momoa as Blanka

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog

Orville Peck as Vega

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

This marks the first live-action Street Fighter film since the cult-favorite 1994 version starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. With Reigns and Rhodes on board, this new installment is sure to draw massive crossover appeal from both wrestling and gaming fans alike.