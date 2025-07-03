Randy Orton Reveals He Has Been Dealing With Panic Attacks, Explains What Happens

During his appearance on this week’s new episode of the “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast, Randy Orton opened up about recently dealing with panic attacks.

“I met an amazing doctor and she gave me pages and pages of information on how to deal with panic attacks and stuff,” Orton revealed. “I don’t know that the medication ever worked, but it made me feel not myself.”

Orton continued, “So I didn’t like the medication, but I kept taking it because I thought that well I need to take this because if I don’t I’m gonna have panic attacks. Well, I was having them anyways.”

Luckily, it has been six months since the last time “The Apex Predator” has dealt with a panic attack.

“Honestly, it’s been coming on six months since I’ve had a panic attack,” he said. “But this is sh*t people deal with and don’t talk about, and maybe it’s good to talk about.”

Check out the complete Randy Orton interview from the “What’s Your Story” podcast below. H/T to Matt Boone for transcribing the above quotes.