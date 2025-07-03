WWE Hall Of Famer Shares What GUNTHER Told Him About Match With Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including what World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, shared with him about his upcoming match against fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ray said, “GUNTHER told me he was looking forward to the match. He’s looking at it as a challenge, both in-ring and outside of the ring. The challenge [is] being able to get a good match out of Bill Goldberg.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.