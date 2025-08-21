Roxanne Perez Tells Story Behind Her Pop-Rox Finisher, Talks Joining Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez joined Chris Van Vliet on his “INSIGHT” podcast for an interview this week.

While on the popular program, the women’s wrestling star spoke about joining The Judgment Day on the WWE main roster and the Pop-Rox becoming her finishing move.

The following are some of the highlights.

On joining The Judgment Day: “I think it’s the perfect way for me to come into the main roster, especially with the history they have. And I think it’s one of the biggest factions in WWE history, they’ve been able to do so much in such a short amount of time.”

On Pop Rox becoming her finisher: “So it was actually a name that Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom came up with, with me. So the very first match that I had, I think I was doing a Level Up match against Sloane Jacobs, and they were like, ‘Okay, we need a finish for you.’ So at first I did the code red, and then I transitioned into doing the old education, you land like a sit out. So I was like, ‘Oh, what about this?’ And I tried it, and they were like, ‘Well, you can’t do that to everybody. So no, we don’t like that.’ I’m like, okay, yeah, that’s true. I can’t pick up like Nia Jax or Jade Cargill, so that’s out of the picture. And then I said, ‘Oh, I used to do the code red on the Indies.’ And they were like, ‘Yep, that’s perfect. You use that. Do you have a name for it?’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t. Code Rox?’ They were like, no. So we’re sitting there trying to come up with names, and Shawn says ‘Pop Rocks’, and we were all laughing, we thought he was joking. And then we were like, Wait, that’s actually kind of cool. I was a babyface at the time, so it was like, yeah, that works.”