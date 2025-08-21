Two New Matches Announced For WWE SmackDown In Dublin On Aug. 22

WWE has announced two new bouts for this week’s SmackDown.

Heading into Friday’s show on August 22 in Dublin, SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis surfaced on social media to confirm two new matches for the program.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into this week’s WWE SmackDown:

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sain) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

John Cena to appear

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. MFT (two of Talla Tonga, JC Matteo, and Tonga Loa)

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven