WWE Live Holiday Tour Dates Announced, CM Punk And Cody Rhodes Confirmed

PWInsider.com reports that WWE is scheduled to hold a Live Holiday Tour show on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Some of the major names advertised for this event include CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, and Randy Orton.

The promotional graphic for the WWE live event features all the stars mentioned above, except for CM Punk. However, the graphic displayed on the company’s official website and the arena’s website includes former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who is currently injured and has reportedly undergone shoulder surgery.

WWE will kick off its 10-date, multi-city Live Holiday Tour on Friday, December 26, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and conclude on January 4.