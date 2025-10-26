WWE Announces NXT Deadline 2025 For December 6 In San Antonio

During Saturday night’s 2025 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event (PLE), the company announced that their next PLE will be NXT Deadline, scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Additionally, it was revealed that the event will feature the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Each match will last 25 minutes and will include five wrestlers, with two starting the match and the remaining contestants entering at intervals. Any wrestler who gets pinned, disqualified, or submits will enter a penalty box for 90 seconds. The wrestler who scores the most points by the end of the 25-minute match will win and earn a future title shot at the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively.

Last year, at the NXT Deadline PLE on December 7th, former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi and Women’s United States Champion Giulia won the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.