Major Changes Possible For WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

PWMania.com previously reported that the men’s WarGames Match at next month’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event will feature a reunited Bloodline taking on The Vision.

Internally, this match is being described as one of the most star-studded WarGames matches in WWE history.

The babyface team is expected to include CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, with a fifth mystery partner yet to be determined. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight are currently the leading candidates for that final spot.

The heel team will consist of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory. The inclusion of both Lesnar and Theory has surprised many within WWE, particularly because of Lesnar’s past rivalries with Reigns and Punk, as well as Theory’s recent injury.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, due to numerous injuries affecting WWE’s main event roster, and with both Fatu and Rollins out of action for the foreseeable future, changes to the men’s WarGames Match might be necessary.

Unless there are injuries to Reigns, Punk, Breakker, or Reed, they are expected to lead their respective teams. Some have speculated that, given the injuries, the men’s match might be altered to feature the Wyatt Six against the MFTs, who are also involved in a multi-person storyline.

The report also notes that, despite the current lack of main event talent, other options remain available. Survivor Series could serve as a launching pad for up-and-coming stars and surprise appearances, much like it did in 1990 with The Undertaker.

A mystery partner on either side could also provide an opportunity to introduce someone ready for the main roster.