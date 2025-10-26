Backstage News On How TNA Talent Appearing On NXT Are Being Paid

WWE and TNA Wrestling have been in a partnership for several months, recently culminating in the NXT Showdown special.

The event featured two Survivor Series-style elimination matches, a Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Match, and an NXT North American Championship Match.

The collaboration between WWE and TNA has raised questions about how wrestlers from both promotions are compensated. Notably, recently released WWE wrestlers have been appearing on NXT shows through the TNA partnership, raising concerns about whether WWE is adequately paying them or using TNA at a discounted rate.

According to Fightful Select, TNA wrestlers who appear on NXT are compensated per appearance, with pay varying based on their level of involvement. Wrestlers who are brought in but not used receive the lowest compensation, while those who compete at NXT shows earn a higher rate. The top amount is reserved for TNA wrestlers who participate in the main event of NXT shows, such as those who were part of the NXT vs. TNA Showdown main event.

Additionally, the report noted that NXT wrestlers who have appeared on TNA shows did not receive extra pay for those appearances. However, it remains unclear if this has been consistent in all cases.