Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Jey Uso’s YouTube Dislikes

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso won a battle royal on RAW this past Monday, earning a shot at the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Uso will face CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st for the title.

Forbes reported earlier this week that the YouTube video of Uso’s victory received over 64,000 dislikes compared to 13,000 likes. However, YouTube has made dislikes private since 2021, meaning users must rely on third-party browser extensions to see those numbers.

According to Fightful Select, WWE generally does not take dislikes seriously. Sources within the company have questioned the validity of dislike counts since they require third-party tools to access.

The report also noted that, whether accurate or not, sources indicated that dislike counts do not influence future booking decisions.

It is important to note that dislikes are not an exact figure. Instead, extensions estimate the number of dislikes based on their own user bases, which raises concerns about the accuracy of these numbers for several logistical reasons.