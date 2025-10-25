Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were intentionally not included in the Battle Royal on WWE RAW this past Monday night.

The company has significant plans for both men and is focused on preserving their momentum by keeping them out of multi-man matches, which could potentially diminish their individual star power.

Meltzer explained that WWE aims to showcase the dominance of both Breakker and Reed through focused storytelling, with the intention of building them into future main event attractions.

Initially, there were plans for Breakker and Reed to win the Tag Team Titles and elevate those belts by facing the company’s top faces in tag team matches.

While it remains unclear whether those plans are still in place, Meltzer said Breakker is expected to become the World Heavyweight Champion eventually. However, since the match for the World Heavyweight Title will occur at Saturday Night’s Main Event—a Peacock exclusive that is unlikely to attract a large viewership—WWE decided it wasn’t the right time or place for Breakker to win the championship.

Given that he wasn’t going to secure the title at that event, the decision was made to keep him out of the Battle Royal to avoid having him eliminated.