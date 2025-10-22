Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 10/25/2025

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Sacramento, California, to air on this week’s episode:

– Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano) defeated American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a Tag Team Match.

– Lyra Valkyria defeated American Made’s Ivy Nile in a Singles Match.

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.