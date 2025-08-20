Planned Main Events For WWE’s “WrestlePalooza” PLE Revealed

The planned main events for WWE’s upcoming “WrestlePalooza” premium live event on September 20 have reportedly been revealed.

A new report from PWInsider has detailed the two marquee matches currently slated to headline the show from Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the report, WWE is planning a showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, along with a WWE Championship match that will see Cody Rhodes defend against Drew McIntyre. The report notes, however, that the card is always subject to change.

If finalized, the clash between Lesnar and Cena would mark Lesnar’s first bout since his return at SummerSlam and the first one-on-one encounter between the two legends since 2014.

Meanwhile, the championship match between Rhodes and McIntyre would serve as the first chapter in the feud that has been building on SmackDown in recent weeks.

The “WrestlePalooza” premium live event is set to go head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on the same night.

WWE is expected to officially announce the event today.