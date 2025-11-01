Nathan Frazer Reveals Interesting Fact About 10/31 WWE SmackDown Match

Nathan Frazer may have come up short in his attempt to dethrone Ilja Dragunov for the WWE U.S. title on WWE SmackDown on October 31, but he was still able to get a bad taste out of his mouth that he has been dealing with for over two years.

The FrAxiom member took to X to write after the 10/31 SmackDown about how he had been bothered by his last match with Dragunov from NXT two years ago.

“Me and Ilja Dragunov had a match back on NXT in 2023,” he began. “It left a really bitter taste in my mouth. Bell to bell, it barely lasted 5 minutes.”

Frazer continued, “Last night, I got that rematch I’d been dying to have for the past two years,” he wrote. “We went to war for the United States Championship on Smackdown. I didn’t get the win, but it really felt like vindication for that night.”