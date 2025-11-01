Ronda Rousey Recalls Feeling Stressed During WWE Matches & Promos

On episode 700 of the Bertcast podcast with Bert Kreischer, former women’s champion Ronda Rousey reflected on stressful times she experienced during her run in WWE.

The following is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

“The funny thing is it was zero pressure, zero stress for me but everybody else who’s done only that their whole life, it’s very stressful,” she said.

“So it’d be kind of funny for me when everyone was all stressed out and I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re playing around out here, we’re gonna have fun, it’s cool.”

“But there were times I was stressed,” she continued. “When it would be such a s–t show backstage that I would be going out to do a match that I don’t even know what it is and have to improvise it out there with zero experience, basically. Or I just got handed some promo that I have to say that I don’t believe in that everyone is going to s–t on. Those are kind of stressful experiences.”

“But in general, if you know what the match is and you know it’s going to be a good match, I’d be in a great mood and excited to jump out there.”

