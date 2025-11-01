Backstage News On CM Punk And Jey Uso At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to hold its Saturday Night’s Main Event special later tonight, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of the featured matches will see CM Punk face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to crown Bron Breakker as the new World Heavyweight Champion at a larger event, such as the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. However, with Seth Rollins’ injury forcing WWE to adjust its plans, the company may decide to make CM Punk the new champion this weekend.

Meltzer also mentioned that Punk could hold the title until a major Premium Live Event, where the creative team is likely to have Bron Breakker take over as champion.

He cited Punk’s recent appearance in the WrestleMania 42 promo as a possible indication that Punk will defeat Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk initially won the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2025, defeating GUNTHER. However, his reign was short-lived, as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract immediately after.

Punk then earned another shot at the title by defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW a few weeks ago.

He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but after Rollins relinquished the title due to injury, a Battle Royal was held on RAW to determine Punk’s challenger for the vacant championship, with Uso emerging victorious.