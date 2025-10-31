Photo: Chris Jericho Reunites With Kevin Owens Amid WWE Return Speculation

Chris Jericho has reunited with an old friend — and the timing has fans talking.

The former AEW World Champion attended Friday night’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars hockey game at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, where he was joined by none other than his former WWE tag team partner, Kevin Owens.

Jericho shared a photo of the two on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about his wrestling future. The reunion comes as Jericho has been absent from AEW television for several months, last competing at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April 2025.

Reports have noted that Jericho’s current AEW contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, with WWE said to be interested in bringing him back for one final run.

Jericho and Owens’ WWE partnership in 2016–2017 produced some of the most memorable segments of that era, including the iconic “List of Jericho” storyline and the “Festival of Friendship.” Their feud eventually culminated in a match at WrestleMania 33.

Whether this recent reunion was simply a friendly meet-up or something more remains to be seen — but fans are already buzzing about the possibility of the legendary duo sharing the ring once again.