Drew McIntyre Talks About Tyson Fury Match, John Cena & More

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with sportBIBLE for an interview to promote his match against Cody Rhodes at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show.

While talking with the media outlet, “The Scottish Psychopath” discussed a potential WWE match against former boxing champion Tyson Fury, as well as wanting a promo war with John Cena before he retires.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how he would like to tear John Cena to pieces on the microphone before sending him into WWE retirement: “I know a lot of people online, and the chatter… a lot of people in the locker room, saying, ‘I would love to see you guys not just wrestle, but get on the microphone together’, because there’s so few people that can keep up with Cena, he is the absolute GOAT on the microphone when it comes to shredding people. He’s not just good at coming up with material prior, getting out there, he’s so quick on his feet. I always said that I wanted to test myself against the best on the mic. People would say, ‘Drew, big guy, good wrestler, but maybe he could do with being a better talker’. And I was like, ‘What? Have you seen my indie stuff?’ Finally, when I got with Punk … I proceeded to shred him completely. And then I continued that for like, a year. And then that’s when people truly saw what I was capable of. I wanted to show that against someone like Punk, who is known as one of the best talkers of all time. I believe Cena genuinely is, and he’s so quick on his feet. I’d love that opportunity to tear him to pieces, then get him in the ring and send him right back to Hollywood – where he’s doing a fantastic job.”

On his singing with boxing star Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and his thoughts on a potential future WWE showdown between the two: “Maybe it was that little song, right there, my angelic voice, was heard by Noel and Liam, maybe they were inspired and thought, ‘You know what? We need to get back together, lads. Let’s reunite the band, because Drew was just so inspiring in that sing-along right there’ I don’t believe there was anything planned after that with Tyson. There was conversations, as far as I know. I wasn’t privy to them. But I’d be happy to knock the big dosser’s head into next week. I’ve always said that. What’s he going to do when he’s on his back?”

