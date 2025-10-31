Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena

A major plan reportedly involving John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, and GUNTHER was on the table within WWE creative just weeks ago.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Dave Meltzer), WWE’s initial direction called for Cena to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series and then defend the title against GUNTHER in his retirement match.

“The fourth match is Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the IC title. Mysterio would be the favorite given there was the plan a few weeks ago of John Cena winning that title from Mysterio at Survivor Series and defending against Gunther in his retirement match,” Meltzer wrote.

The setup begins this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, streaming exclusively on Peacock from Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1. Mysterio is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Penta and Rusev.

If the original creative direction holds, the result would lead to Cena’s final title run before his in-ring retirement in December. Cena’s farewell tour culminates with his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., following his final Raw appearance on November 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Below is the confirmed card for Saturday Night’s Main Event:

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso – Vacant World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Undisputed WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev – Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

The next Premium Live Event, Survivor Series: WarGames, takes place on November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, marking John Cena’s final Survivor Series appearance as an active competitor.