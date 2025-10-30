Chris Jericho Drops AEW-Related Trademark Amid Speculation Of WWE Return

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term “The Jericho Vortex” in April 2024. However, as of October 2025, the trademark has been declared dead and abandoned by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) due to Jericho’s failure to follow up within the required timeline. The trademark has also been classified as a “Failure to File Timely Statement of Use (SOU) or Extension Request.”

The statement from the USPTO reads:

“The application above is abandoned because we did not receive within six months of the Notice of Allowance (NOA) issue date: (1) A Statement of Use (SOU); or (2) A Request for Extension of Time to File a Statement of Use (Extension Request).”

This intensifies speculation that Jericho may return to WWE once his AEW contract expires later this year.